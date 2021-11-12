Since the MásMóvil Group closed the takeover bid for the Euskaltel Group, we have seen some changes in the latter’s operators. Without going any further, Meinrad Spenger has become CEO and they are considering the creation of a subsidiary to install and manage Euskaltel fiber. In addition, it has started to market Virgin telco in MASlife stores and has sold Euskaltel’s TV service to the Catalan group Agile.

It is precisely from Euskaltel television that we get the latest news, as the operator just completely revamped the Edonon mobile app, the service that allows you to view the contents of Euskaltel’s pay television on compatible devices. Among other novelties, the inclusion of 30 more live channels and the VoD Replayteka platform stands out.

Improved design and new features

Edonon Euskaltel is, as we said, the service offered by the operator to watch television from a mobile, tablet or computer. It is free for all customers of the operator as long as they have contracted a convergent package with television and decoder, or what is the same, a Euskaktel Osoa rate.

Its mobile application, ‘Edonon TV’, has just received a major facelift in order, according to Grupo MásMóvil, to offer a more complete, intuitive and simple user experience. In addition to improved navigation, from now on, the new app offers 30 more live channels and incorporates Replayteka video on demand service, with more than 6,000 contents including movies, series, programs and documentaries.

It also adds new functions, such as the option to continue watching a movie or series from where you left off thanks to device synchronization; With this, users will be able to record content from the app to view them on the decoder and vice versa. Another novelty offered by the new version of ‘Edonon TV’ is the direct delivery of content from the app to a television via Chromecast.

‘Edonon TV’ is compatible with all Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 9 or higher devices, as well as with computers, whether they have Windows (Chrome 45 or higher, Firefox 40 or higher and IE 9 or higher) or MacOS (Chrome 45) installed or higher, Firefox 40 or higher). You can enjoy Edonon in a maximum of five devices for each major television service that they have hired.