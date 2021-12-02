Adverse day for EuroStoxx 50, which closed the day on Thursday, December 2 with large falls in the 1.55%, until the 4,114.32 points. The EuroStoxx 50 reached the maximum number of 4,157.70 points and a minimum volume of 4,086.82 points. The trading range for the EuroStoxx 50 between its highest and lowest points (maximum-minimum) during this day it stood at the 1.7%.

If we consider the data from the last week, the EuroStoxx 50 marks a drop in 4.17%; but in the last year there is still an increase in 16.59%. The EuroStoxx 50 a 6.52% below its maximum this year (4,401.49 points) and a 18.18% above its minimum valuation so far this year (3,481.44 points).

