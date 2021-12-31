“Given the escalation of violence, additional preventive actions are necessary at the international level, including an arms embargo. The EU is ready to impose new sanctions on the military regime,” Borrell said in an official note.

Borrell’s statement was released after the global condemnation of a massacre attributed to the Burmese army, after the charred remains of some 35 people, including four children and several humanitarian workers, were discovered.

In addition, the head of European diplomacy condemned the attacks against the civilian population in the Burmese states of Kayah and Karen, which left “thousands of displaced people”.

“The attack on civilians and humanitarian agents is unacceptable and a flagrant violation of human rights and international law, including humanitarian law,” Borrell said.

On Tuesday, the US government called for the suspension of all arms sales to the Burmese military junta.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions on the leaders of the military junta and, like other countries, has long restricted weapons to the Burmese army.

The EU, in turn, blocks the sale of equipment that could be used in repression.

Since the February coup, the EU has adopted a package of sanctions against 30 officials and six Burmese entities for their connection to the bloody crackdown.

Furthermore, the EU blocks all financial aid destined directly to the Burmese government, and only authorizes strictly humanitarian aid to the country.