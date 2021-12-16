In its updated directive, which must be approved by the Member States and MEPs, Brussels proposes to double the list of environmental crimes, adding the abusive use of chemicals, the illegal trade in wood or waste, the dumping of polluting substances by ships and illegal water harvesting.

The commission also wants to introduce “more dissuasive and proportionate penalties”, asking states to provide prison terms of up to 10 years for environmental crimes that cause death or serious injury, as well as fines for companies of up to 5% of the total. global turnover, with the possibility of excluding them from access to finance and public procurement.

“Ultimately, the decisions will rest with the national courts,” but this text “will offer them clarity,” Sinkevicius explained. “Environmental crimes can cause irreversible long-term damage to ecosystems, but also to human health. It is the fourth criminal activity in the world after drug trafficking, human trafficking and counterfeiting,” he said.

The European executive wants a more effective application of the law through better training of police officers, prosecutors and judges, facilitating cross-border investigations, but also strengthening the protection of whistleblowers and environmental defenders who reveal violations.