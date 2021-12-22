The graph of the German DAX stock index appears on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany, December 21, 2021. REUTERS / Personal

Dec 22 (Reuters) – European stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, led by increases in food delivery values, although concerns remained about the prospects for a global recovery as COVID-19 cases increased due to the omicron variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% at 0821 GMT, after rebounding 1.4% the previous session, its best close in two weeks.

Just Eat Takeaway.com rose 5.1% after the food delivery company announced an agreement with One Stop, a British chain of grocery stores owned by Tesco, to manage orders and deliveries on its platform.

Germany’s Delivery Hero soared 6% after reporting that it will downsize Foodpanda’s operations in the country and sell its subsidiary’s Japanese unit, alluding to increased competition and labor shortages.

Germany is preparing to introduce new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 before New Year’s Eve, including limiting private gatherings to a maximum of 10 vaccinated people.

The Belgian visual technology company plunged 6.9% after stating that a shortage of components caused delays that affected its third-quarter sales and forecasts.

