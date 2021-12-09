FILE PHOTO: Electronic panels with listing data inside the Madrid Stock Exchange, Spain, on September 11, 2014. REUTERS / Andrea Comas

The European stock markets posted losses this Thursday amid the concerns of operators about the variant Omicron and the consequences of chinese real estate crisis.

The benchmark London FTSE 100 lost almost 0.4 percent at noon, after the government of the United Kingdomor toughen restrictions due to COVID, including the indication to work from home and mandatory health passports, as cases of the new Omicron variant were increasing.

The British pound also took a hit.

“News that new social restrictions are being imposed in the UK has slowed the rebound not just from travel stocks, but also from traditional retailers and hospitality companies, ”said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Also, at 13 GMT, Frankfurt lost 0.3%, Paris 0.3% and the pan-European index EURO STOXX50 0.5%.

Inflation and debt crisis in China

Losses occur when major world economies struggle with rising inflation, what further threatens economic recovery.

Investors were expecting data from the US consumer price index on Friday, as the Federal Reserve reflects on the timing of interest rate hikes to cope with the strong inflation.

Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points on Wednesday for the second time in a row, even when the largest economy in Latin America is stuck in a recession.

Thursday, China reported that its consumer price inflation reached the highest level in more than a year in November.

Attention was also focused on the debt crisis in the real estate sector of China.

The headquarters of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande in Shenzhen (REUTERS / Aly Song)

Two major Chinese real estate firms have defaulted on the payment of bonds worth 1.6 billion dollars to foreign creditorsthe agency said Thursday Fitch Ratings, as the contagion spreads within the country’s indebted real estate sector.

Fitch confirmed that Evergrande defaulted for the first time on more than $ 1.2 billion in debt bondsas it lowered the status of the company to a restricted default rating.

Fitch also confirmed that Kaisa, a smaller but one of the most indebted real estate company in China, it had defaulted on $ 400 million in bonds.

In other economic news on Thursday, the antitrust authority of Italy announced that it fined Amazon 1,100 million euros ($ 1.3 billion) for allegedly abusing its dominant position in e-commerce logistics.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

China’s real estate crisis worsens: Kaisa suspended its listing after failing to pay a USD 400 million bond

The Fitch agency declared the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande in default