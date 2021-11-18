Although it has been almost two years since the detection of the new disease that has caused the most serious pandemic of the last century, the end still looks far away. Although for a moment many countries achieved relative control, today everything looks different. Europe in particular has become one of the regions most affected by the outbreak of Covid-19. But one of the fears is that the outlook could extend to the rest of the planet.

While nations like Mexico experience the days with the lowest numbers of new cases in other latitudes, the opposite occurs. With respect to the European continent, a dilemma has been generated because it is one of the areas with the greatest economic wealth.

The explanation for the above lies in the fact that the Covid-19 vaccine is already available but there is strong mistrust among the population. It is partly one of the causes of the regrowth that Europe is experiencing at the moment.

Countries with the highest rate of new Covid-19 infections

In some Eastern countries, with low vaccination rates, infections have skyrocketed and there is the worst wave since the beginning of the pandemic. While Western European nations with around 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated, such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany or Denmark, are also suffering a re-outbreak of the virus that has led them to reinstate restrictions or to consider doing so.

For their part, Croatia, Austria and Russia, with just 45, 63 and 34 percent of the population vaccinated, respectively, according to figures from the repository. Our World in Data, have marked maximum infections in recent days.

While in Spain and Sweden, for now, the situation is slightly more encouraging. So far they are from the nations of Europe where the outbreak of Covid-19 has been less. In the former, there is an average of 41 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the site. Berliner Morgenpost.

Now, beyond the denial of some people to receive the vaccine, another factor to consider is the arrival of influenza. The drop in temperature can cause an increase in cases throughout the winter.

Similarly, it should be considered that the duration of the antibodies generated by immunization has not yet been accurately determined. In countries like the United Kingdom, it is about a year since the application of the vaccine in the first people. So it is time to consider whether it will be necessary to give a booster injection as with the flu.