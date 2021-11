The European Commission slightly raised its forecast for GDP growth in the Eurozone for 2021 on Thursday, from 4.8% to 5%, while it lowered the expectation for 2022 from 4.5% to 4.3%.

In an extensive economic report published in Brussels, the Commission also predicted that inflation in the Eurozone – currently driven by the rise in gas prices – should close this year at 2.4%, to fall to 2.2% at the end of 2022.

