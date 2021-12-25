The European Processors Initiative (EPI) has concluded the first phase of its efforts to create chips manufactured in Europe, thus hoping that dependence on imports will be reduced and sovereign capabilities improved.

Most of the EPI’s work is done on the RISC-V architecture, often referred to as the Linux of chips, with engineers helping to design, configure, and improve the architecture. It was created by researchers in 2010 and its license is free.

“The use of open source instruction set architectures ensures the absence of proprietary licenses and export restrictions“, they affirm from the EPI.

Well, this week the EPI has published a report that includes the major development achievements that have been carried out in 2021.

On the one hand, we can highlight the specifications that have been provided on Rhea, a chip that was designed by the French company SiPearl, which partnered with Atos to design the silicon. It is based on Arm’s Neoverse V1 processor architecture, but it also has 29 RISC-V cores deployed as controllers. Rhea is scheduled to deploy to a superscale in 2023.

On the other, the development of the European Processor Accelerator (EPAC) test chip It was a new achievement of the first phase, whose main developers are the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and the University of Zagreb (Croatia).

Nowadays, this initiative has 28 partners collaborating on chip design in 10 European countries. The first phase of the initiative included a budget of 79 million euros, with funds destined for startups, companies and researchers based in Europe to develop chips.

With all this at stake the project is expected to strengthen supply chains by building more factories throughout the Europe area, to develop self-sufficiency and cope with semiconductor shortages which has slowed down the production of all kinds of devices this year.

Looking ahead to next year, the second phase will begin in which it is expected to put into production all the chips developed during the first one.