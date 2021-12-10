The debate on employment and digital platforms has become a constant in the so-called platform economy or, simply, the new economy. Uber, Cabify, Glovo, Deliveroo and a long list of companies that grow under the new systems of labor relations have opened a fissure in employment managers at the public level. In Spain, in fact, this debate reached a new place on the scale with the approval of the Rider Law last summer. Now, the European Union is debating the creation of an own version that unifies the employment situation of workers of platforms in the community perimeter.

With 28 million residents in the European Union working for digital platforms, in the eyes of the community institution almost 5.5 million would be wrongly classified as self-employed. With a set of member countries with an aging population and an employment crisis of international dimensions, managing the future of work in member countries has become a priority. Especially with the new ways of working which outdated work structures have had to contend with in recent years.

Through a release, the European Commission has announced the proposal of a set of measures that, as they explain, “will improve working conditions in platform jobs.” As well as the guarantee of a sustainable growth of these business models in all the member countries.

The European Rider Law, a mirror of the Spanish

The Commission aims for greater transparency and a unification of criteria for platform companies

Without going into much detail of how these measures will play out, if they come to fruitionThe statement indicates that it will be sought that platform employees enjoy the same social benefits as other “old-school” workers. The European Rider Law would seek, in any case, to find a model that straddles the concept of the self-employed – regardless of the differences between countries – and the traditional hiring model.

On this point, the European Commission would include in its text of the Rider Law a kind of decalogue that would point when a platform functions as an employer and the labor relations that they establish with their associates. These, in turn, would also be identified as employees, thus guaranteeing the minimum wages, working hours, paid vacations, insurance and social benefits in force in each member country.

The European Rider Law also addresses the issue of the algorithm of platforms; the best kept secret of them and also the one that has brought more controversy to the employment segment. A debate that we could already see in Spain a few months ago when, according to the approved text, the technology companies had to communicate the operation of their algorithm to the union platforms in order to prevent it from having a negative impact on the work of the riders. In the case of the European Commission, and based on the few data published, “Workers will receive special protection when it comes to algorithmic management”.

Likewise, there is also a special mention to the issue of taxes and income statement. To which the Commission aims at greater transparency and a unification of criteria so that platform companies can take advantage of the single market on equal terms.

“The Commission proposal will bring more transparency around platforms by clarifying existing obligations to declare work to national authorities and asking platforms to make key information about their activities and people working available to national authorities. through them “. Communiqué from the European Commission

A complicated background

The antecedents of the European Rider Law, which will not be ready before 2024They have their pluses and minuses. Also its direct consequences.

In the United Kingdom, Uber drivers have already been considered employees with the right to minimum pay and holidays. In the United States, with several attempts From turning drivers into employees in California, the situation has turned to the side of technology. In Spain, for its part, management under the VTC system has kept the union away from much of the community debate. Despite several union agreements that seek to modify the work models of third parties for platforms.

On the side of delivery, and in this case, looking at Spain, the premiere of the local Rider Law has had different readings. On the one hand, a noticeable rise in prices for users due to increased operating costs. On the other, Deliveroo’s exit from the market in Spain – crushed by stronger competition and without room for adaptation to rising costs. And finally, the different readings of the new law. With an Uber Eats testing out delivery companies and with a Glovo that maintains the autonomous model with variations, the regulations are still not unified and with clear questions for everyone.