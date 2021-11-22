08-09-2021 Several life jackets, in a boat where a total of 70 migrants were traveling, on September 8, 2021, in the Mediterranean Sea, near Lampedusa, Sicily (Italy). The ship ‘Astral’, from the NGO Open Arms, has sighted a boat three miles from the island of Lampedusa. A total of 70 people travel in the patera. Among them are at least four children between the ages of three and 10. The boat had left 24 hours before from the beaches of Tunis. The ship ‘Astral’ has notified the Lampedusa Coast Guard authorities to indicate the position of the boat, the number of people on board and the state in which they are. After a patrol boat has arrived, the people traveling in the boat have been taken to the port of Lampedusa to be identified. While they waited for the patrol boat, each person was given a life jacket and water. POLITICS Jesús Hellín – Europa Press



MADRID, 22 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Tunisian authorities have claimed to have intercepted more than 220 migrants who were trying to reach European shores, completing the crossing in the Mediterranean Sea in a total of nine vessels.

The Tunisian Coast Guard spokesman, Husemedín Yebabli, has indicated that a total of 223 people, including 111 Tunisians, have been taken to port, after which their situation has been brought before the Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by the Tunisian state agency news, TAP.

The announcement came after the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Saturday the death of 75 people as a result of the sinking on Wednesday of a boat off the coast of Libya, in one of the worst events of its kind in what of year in waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Thus, the organization stressed that “this latest tragedy raises the number of lives lost in the central Mediterranean to more than 1,300 so far this year.” Libya is the main departure point from the Maghreb for those who want to reach countries like Italy.

More than 53,000 migrants arrived in the transalpine country in the first ten months of the year, almost double the number in the same period as in 2020, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) .In addition, almost 30,000 have been intercepted in the sea ​​by the Libyan Coast Guard so far this year, according to the IOM.