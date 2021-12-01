LaSalud.mx.- According to research, 98% of the world’s tourist destinations impose some type of travel restriction. In addition to this, the new waves of COVID-19 affect the restart of international tourism.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) report on travel restrictions, mentions that 46 destinations (21% of all destinations in the world) currently have their borders completely closed to tourists. Of these, 26 destinations have kept them completely closed at least since the end of April 2020. Another 55 (25%) have their borders partially closed to international tourism, and 112 destinations (52%) require international tourists to present a PCR test or an antigen test upon arrival.

Research also shows how destinations are opening up to vaccinated international tourists: 85 destinations (39%) have relaxed restrictions for fully vaccinated international tourists, while 20 destinations (9%) have made full vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory to enter a destination for tourism purposes. However, only four destinations have so far lifted all restrictions related to COVID-19 (Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico).

The Secretary General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, states that “Relaxing restrictions or safely lifting them is essential for tourism to resume and the social and economic benefits offered by the sector to recover. The trend for destinations to take objective approaches to imposing restrictions reflects the changing nature of the pandemic and will help restore confidence in travel, while helping to keep both tourists and tourism workers safe.. “

As in previous editions of the UNWTO report, there are still regional differences regarding travel restrictions. Asia and the Pacific continues to be the region with the most restrictions in place, with 65% of destinations completely closed. In comparison, Europe is the region of the world most open to international tourists (7% of its borders are completely closed), followed by Africa (9%), America (10%) and the Middle East (15%).

The continuing challenges posed by the pandemic emphasize the importance of national authorities ensuring that immigration procedures and requirements can be managed in a timely, reliable and consistent manner across all information systems and platforms, in order to maintain trust and confidence. further facilitate international mobility.

RGP