EFE.- The British Prime Minister, the Conservative Boris Johnson, analyzes this Monday with his scientific advisers the evolution of the pandemic to decide whether to impose new restrictions in England to stop the expansion of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have restricted the capacity of large events since this weekend and approved measures of social distance in public places, while the central British government waits for more data on the severity of the disease that causes the omicron to take more steps.

The whole of the United Kingdom registered 122,000 new infections on Friday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. In the previous seven days, hospitalizations increased 16.5% in the country and 47% in London, where the Omicron has spread the fastest.

Johnson has advanced that he will not hesitate to impose new restrictions if necessary, although a faction of his party opposes any tougher measure and has threatened with calling a vote of no confidence against his leadership if he moves in that direction.

In case of ordering legally binding limitations, the prime minister has promised to convene an extraordinary session of Parliament during the Christmas break, which lasts until January 5.

The conservative leader would face in that case a large group of his own deputies, who this month already revealed themselves against the introduction of the covid passport for discos and large events.

Johnson could choose, instead, for issuing certain recommendations for the population to limit their social contacts, without the need for its compliance to be mandatory by law, thereby avoiding going through the House of Commons.

The French Government analyzes this Monday urgently new options against the explosion of new cases of Covid-19, due to the high contagion of the Omicron variant.

An extraordinary Council of Ministers plans to approve the bill that will make that the only way to get a health pass is with a complete vaccination schedule, without the possibility of performing tests on a regular basis.

The legislative calendar has been advanced due to the advance of omicron, and the National Assembly will begin to debate the text this same Wednesday with a view to a possible approval in mid-January. The objective is to convince the irreducible to the vaccine through facts: slightly less than 10% of the eligible population refuses to be inoculated.

In addition, a Defense Council will also study possible new measures today to approve immediately in order to contain this new fifth wave of the pandemic.

The two meetings, during the afternoon today, arrive with the country suffering new daily records of infections, and the 100,000 daily barrier was exceeded on Saturday (104,611).

On Sunday 27,700 infections were counted, but since it was a weekend and a holiday, many laboratories and pharmacies were closed, so there is a new explosion of cases from today.

Experts predict that 200,000 daily infections will have been reached by mid-January.

The national incidence rate was 712 per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, also a new record, but in the Paris region it is soaring at 1,346.

However, the Executive does not plan to adopt drastic decisions, because the hospital situation is not serious thanks to the fact that omicron generally causes mild symptoms.

The proximity of the presidential elections in April, for which there are less than four months, I would also not be oblivious to this plan of not taking harsh measures for now, France Info public broadcaster advances.

Thus, it is not foreseen that there will be a curfew for the night of December 31 and neither delay the return to schools after the Christmas holidays, scheduled for January 3, a measure that health experts and some political opposition figures had requested.

Yes, the mandatory use of masks outside in the center of large cities could be approved.

And there seems to be a lot of consensus on reducing the quarantine period 10 to 7 days for those who have been in contact with a positive case but have a full vaccination, with the objective that the avalanche of medical losses has the least possible impact on the functioning of the economy and public services.

The Executive also has to study the latest recommendations from the High Health Authority, which include the possibility that the third booster dose of the vaccine can be inoculated three months after the previous one (initially there were six, now there are five). It was scheduled to be four months from January 3, but the Ministry of Health will advance it to today.

Another recommendation from the experts is to inject the third dose to adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age with health problems that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

The Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, opened this Monday to “consider” the possibility of establishing compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 in the country, although he also pointed out that he is “more in favor of convincing than imposing.”

In an interview with the Belgian newspaper Le soir, De Croo warned that the rise in infections that the Omicron variant will cause “it will not be the last wave” and, in this sense, he assured that the objective to stop the pandemic is to “vaccinate everyone.”

“If the compulsory vaccination route can contribute, I am willing to ask it,” said the president, in a country where 76% of the population are already immunized with the full regimen and up to 33% have also received the booster dose, although there are important regional differences, with Brussels (59%) very far from Wallonia (72%) or Flanders (81%).

However, De Croo admitted that, apart from considering the mandatory nature of the vaccine, there are also other health measures that should be put on the table, so that citizens “learn to live with the virus,” said the leader.

“Our hospitals must be in better condition to face the waves. Are the 2,000 beds we have in intensive care enough? Maybe not, “he acknowledged.

In addition, the Belgian prime minister also insisted on the need to reinforce what he described as “continuous prevention”, especially the ventilation of closed spaces, and promised to improve the infection detection centers, in order, as he said, “ relieve general practitioners ”.

Belgium currently registers a cumulative incidence of 1,094 points and a weekly fall in infections of 36%, as well as 150 daily hospital admissions due to covid and 35 deaths, with respective weekly decreases of 32 and 19%.

