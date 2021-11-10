Europe is facing a potentially devastating winter that could kill half a million people from Covid-19. Warned the World Health Organization (WHO), when he raised the alarm about an increase in cases and lamented the stuttering of vaccine launches in parts of the continent.

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day has increased for almost six consecutive weeks. And the number of new deaths per day has risen for just over seven consecutive weeks. With around 250,000 cases and 3,600 deaths per day, according to data from the country compiled by the AFP news service.

Much of Europe is battling spikes in infections, with Germany reporting its highest number of new cases daily since the pandemic began.

And in a dire new warning, WHO regional director Hans Kluge said the rate of transmission across the region is “very worrying.”

“We are, once again, at the epicenter,” Kluge said in a statement.

“According to a reliable projection, if we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million deaths from COVID-19 in Europe. In addition to Central Asia for the first of February of next year ”. He warned, adding that 43 of the 53 countries in his patch could also see high or extreme stress in hospital beds.

Vast tracts of the continent are struggling to cope with the waves of the Delta variant. Which has complicated the relaxation of restrictions in many countries. Eastern Europe is particularly affected. Cases are at record levels in Russia and now in Germany, while Ukraine’s capital Kiev introduced tough new restrictions on Monday.

Many experts have expressed concern that a further increase in infections, along with seasonal winter colds. It could put healthcare workers under unruly pressure during Christmas and the New Year.

Europe recorded a 6% increase in cases in the previous week

In its latest weekly update, the WHO said Europe recorded a 6% increase in cases in the previous week. That was the highest of any global region, with all other regions posting “steady declines or trends.”

“We are at another critical point in the resurgence of the pandemic,” Kluge said. He blamed two factors for the new wave; the relaxation of Covid-19 measures and the lack of vaccination coverage in the Balkans and towards the east of the continent.

While scientists hope that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic would have had some combination of high vaccination rates and natural immunity among people infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal and India, that will not happen until close late 2022.

Concerned that countries prematurely lift COVID precautions

Even as new variants find their way around immunity, some researchers are hoping for a high enough number of vaccines to significantly reduce transmission by the end of next year. Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the WHO coronavirus response, says that in about a year we should “control this virus … where we can significantly reduce serious illness and death.”

Meanwhile, he is concerned that countries are prematurely lifting COVID precautions. “It’s amazing for me to see, you know, people on the streets, like it’s all over.”

The delta variant is currently dominating the spread of the virus, pushing the number of new cases to “alarming” record levels across Europe.

Finally, last week, the WHO statement noted, Europe and Central Asia recorded nearly 1.8 million new cases and 24,000 new deaths, an increase of six percent and 12 percent, respectively, over the last week.

