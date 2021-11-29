Reuters.- The euro zone is better prepared to face the economic impact of a new wave of COVID-19 infections or the omicron variant, said the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde.

Several European countries have introduced restrictive measures due to a further increase in COVID-19 infections. The detection of the omicron strain in South Africa was announced this week and since then cases have appeared rapidly across Europe.

“There is an obvious concern about the economic recovery (of the euro zone) in 2022, but I think we have learned a lot. Now we know our enemy and what action to take. We are all better equipped to respond to the risk of a fifth wave or the omicron variant, “Lagarde told Italy’s RAI on Sunday.

“The crisis taught us that this virus knows no borders. Therefore, we will not be protected until we are all vaccinated, “said the president of the central bank.

UK calls urgent G7 meeting

The United Kingdom Government convened an urgent meeting of Health Ministers of the Group of Seven for this Monday, to address the omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported the British Ministry of Health.

“Under the British presidency, an urgent meeting of G7 Health Ministers has been convened on Monday, November 29 to discuss the evolution of the omicron,” the Health and Social Care portfolio, led by Sajid Javid, said in a brief statement.

The Group of Seven, possibly meeting virtually, is made up of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as the European Union as a guest.

The omicron variant, which led many countries to suspend flights with southern Africa -where it was initially identified-, worries the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the thirty mutations it presents and its apparent greater transmissibility and risk of reinfection .

The United Kingdom confirmed this Sunday that it has so far detected three infections of this type, all connected with travel from southern Africa, and is investigating other possible contacts.

The British Government announced the first measures it will take to curb the spread of the omicron, which include the reintroduction of masks in some closed spaces, PCR testing when returning from abroad even for those vaccinated and accelerating the booster dose of the vaccine.

A total of ten African countries are included as of this Sunday in the British red list of maximum risk destinations, of which it is not possible to travel to the United Kingdom, except British nationals or residents, who must be confined in a designated hotel, paying the costs .

These are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, and Zambia.

