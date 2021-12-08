Over the coming days, the qualifiers for the next stage of the Europa League play-offs, the little sister of the Champions League, will be defined. This round is a prelude to the round of 16, in which the eight seconds of group Europa League and the eight third group in the Champions League. The draw next Monday, December 13 in Nyon will define the crosses in the Europa League play-offs.
When are the Europa League qualifiers?
Play-off round
- Draw on December 13, 2021
- First leg matches on February 17, 2022
- Return matches on February 24, 2022
Round of 16
- Draw on February 25, 2022
- First leg matches on March 10, 2022
- Return matches on March 17, 2022
Quarter finals
- Draw on March 18, 2022
- First leg matches on April 7, 2022
- Return matches on April 14, 2022
Semifinals
- First leg matches on April 28, 2022
- Return matches on May 5, 2022
The final will be held at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium May 18, 2022