

Dec 07, 2021 at 7:38 pm CET



Over the coming days, the qualifiers for the next stage of the Europa League play-offs, the little sister of the Champions League, will be defined. This round is a prelude to the round of 16, in which the eight seconds of group Europa League and the eight third group in the Champions League. The draw next Monday, December 13 in Nyon will define the crosses in the Europa League play-offs.

When are the Europa League qualifiers?

Play-off round

Draw on December 13, 2021

First leg matches on February 17, 2022

Return matches on February 24, 2022

Round of 16

Draw on February 25, 2022

First leg matches on March 10, 2022

Return matches on March 17, 2022

Quarter finals

Draw on March 18, 2022

First leg matches on April 7, 2022

Return matches on April 14, 2022

Semifinals

First leg matches on April 28, 2022

Return matches on May 5, 2022

The final will be held at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium May 18, 2022