The Euroleague has made official the postponement of the match they had to play Fenerbahçe and Real Madrid this coming Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the white club has requested that the match be canceled due to the covid outbreak that affects the template. This morning, the team announced the positive for covid by Sergio Llull and Jeffery Taylor.

The competition has agreed to the postponement after the Real Madrid cannot present the minimum of eight players from the first team required by the regulations to the match. Before him CSKA, the whites had six first-team players in their squad already three juniors.

In the statement, the Euroleague does not specify the new date on which the match will be played, And remember that whenever there are dates available, there is the possibility of rescheduling a meeting up to three times.