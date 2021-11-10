At the beginning of the day the euro it is quoted at 11:00 a.m. at 4.64 soles, so that it implied a decrease of 0.28% when compared to the 4.66 soles of the previous day.

Taking into account the last seven days, the euro accumulates an increase of 0.05%, so that for a year it still maintains an ascent of the 6.08%. In relation to previous days, it ends two sessions of positive streak. The volatility referring to the last week is 6.06%, which is clearly lower than the annual volatility data (9.83%), showing itself as a value with less changes than usual in recent dates.

In the annual photo, the euro it has reached a maximum of 4.87 soles, while its lowest level has been 4.28 soles. The euro it is placed closer to its maximum than to its minimum.

Click here to check the latest news