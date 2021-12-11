On the last day the euro Quoted at 10:01 p.m. at 39.86 Nicaraguan córdobas, so that it represented an increase of 1.6% compared to the price of the previous day, which was 39.23 Nicaraguan córdobas.

If we consider the data from the last week, the euro score a promotion from 1.03%; although for a year there is still a decrease in the 5.08%. If we compare the value with past days, it added two successive sessions of rise. In the last week, volatility was clearly higher than that accumulated in the last year, so that the value experienced greater changes than the general trend.

In the annual photo, the euro it has reached a maximum of 42.50 Nicaraguan córdobas, while its lowest level has been 39.02 Nicaraguan córdobas. The euro it is closer to its minimum value than it is to its maximum.

