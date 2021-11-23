The euro was paid at 10:00 p.m. at 716.34 Costa Rican colones, which represented a rise of 0.59% when compared to the figure of the previous day, when it totaled 712.12 Costa Rican colones.

With respect to the last week, the euro registers a decrease in 0.75%, so that for a year there is still a decrease in the 2.72%. In relation to previous days, he linked two successive earnings dates. The volatility referring to the last week was 14.06%, which is a figure lower than the annual volatility data (16.34%), so that its price is showing less changes than what the general trend recently indicates.

In the annual photo, the euro it has been paid at a maximum of 753.14 Costa Rican colones, while its lowest level has been 704.64 Costa Rican colones. The euro it is placed closer to its minimum value than its maximum.

