Never before in history have we had so many digital means available to manage our money as today. From more traditional options such as bank transfers or debit and credit cards (physical and virtual), to more modern alternatives such as NFC in smartwatches and smartphones, or virtual wallets that allow us to scan a QR code, among other alternatives contactless. However, the bulk of the population has not yet been able to completely get rid of the use of physical money, and in Europe they are aware of this; for this reason, it has been decided give euro bills a facelift.

As announced by the European Central Bank, euro banknotes will be completely redesigned for the first time since their launch. The initiative proposes to modernize the aesthetics so that the citizens of the European Union feel “more identified”, although the final result of this process will only be seen in a few years. The objective of this proposal is to put the new banknotes into circulation in 2024.

“After 20 years, it is time to review the appearance of our banknotes to make them more identifiable with Europeans of all ages and origins. […] They are a tangible and visible symbol that we are together in Europe, especially in times of crisis, and there is still a strong demand for them, “explained Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank and former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

In this way, a procedure will be launched that will seek to establish which designs will be implemented in the different euro banknotes. Euronews indicates that focus groups will be created to extract ideas that could be incorporated into the redesign; while an advisory group with experts from the eurozone countries will draw up a list of topics. It will be made up of specialists in areas such as technology, history, visual arts, and social and natural sciences.

The redesign of the euro banknotes does not replace the idea of ​​the digital euro

Photo by Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash

That the European Central Bank starts to change the aesthetics of the euro banknotes does not mean that you have lost interest in “digitizing” the currency. This was stated by Fabio Panetta, member of the Executive Committee of the financial entity based in Frankfurt:

The euro banknote redesign process will take place in parallel with our research on a digital euro. Both projects aim to fulfill our mandate to provide safe money to Europeans.

Let us bear in mind that the situation of the digital euro is also in full study stage. The European Central Bank started a research phase last October, and he hopes to run it for about two years. Thus, the implementation of a digital variant of the European currency could go hand in hand with the renewal of the traditional physical version.

By the time the new euro banknotes start to circulate in 2024, 22 years have passed since the originals were released. Bear in mind, however, that in 2013 the Europa Series was made available; it includes some minor aesthetic variations compared to those that debuted on January 1, 2002.