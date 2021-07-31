After visiting a party in Monclova, Coahuila, he lost his life in the early morning of July 30, 2021, after a cardiovascular heart attack before 4 am.Among his ailments a fungus was detected in the lungs, as well as a kidney problem and diabetes.Sammy Perez was born in Pantepec, Puebla state, on October 3, 1965 and was seen for the first time on the screens in 1993 performing a dance as part of the audience of the “El Calabozo” program, of which he was part for a time.

Eugenio Derbez showed his condolences and shared a message for the loss of this partner, with whom he shared in “The impossible section” with Miguel Luis in his 2000 program, “XHDRBZ”.

Sammy Pérez was no different. Sammy Pérez was one of us.

In this message he recalled Sammy’s spontaneity and simplicity. “He taught us that you can be happy, sing and dance for no reason; he taught us with his life, the best example of inclusion ”.