Reuters.- Federal workers and contractors in situ They will have to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or wear face masks, practice social distancing and undergo regular tests, according to new guidelines announced Thursday by the White House.

The measures are the latest effort by US President Joel Biden to encourage some reluctant Americans to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus is wreaking havoc especially among the unvaccinated.

Public employees who cannot prove they are vaccinated will be subjected to weekly or biweekly tests for Covid-19 and restrictions on official travel.

“The government will encourage private sector employers to follow this strong model,” the White House said in a statement ahead of Biden’s expected remarks.

Along with the new requirements, the White House said Biden was directing the Department of Defense to study “how and when” it will require members of the Army to get vaccinated, along with other necessary inoculations.

In addition, the state, local and territorial governments of the United States will be able to provide aid and pay $ 100 to each newly vaccinated American, in order to increase inoculation rates against Covid-19, the United States Department of the Treasury reported Thursday. United.

The federal government is the largest employer in the United States, and Biden’s move could serve as an example for private companies and other institutions to continue evaluating the return of workers to their offices and workplaces.

“As a large employer, the largest in this country, who cares about the individuals who keep the government running, we have an obligation to be good stewards of the workforce and ensure their health and safety,” the spokeswoman told reporters. from the White House, Marine Jean-Pierre.

Without going into the details of the announcement, Jean-Pierre said federal workers will be able to “choose” what to do.

The United States has about 2.18 million civilian employees and another 570,000 work for the United States Postal Service (USS), according to 2020 data.

Biden will pressure school districts to organize at least one “pop-up vaccination clinic” in the coming weeks for children 12 and older to get vaccinated, and said small and medium-sized businesses that offer their workers will be reimbursed. paid time off to vaccinate their children and other family members.

