The United States Department of State raised the travel alert to Mexico after the health authorities of that country increased its rating due to the level of risk of contagion from Covid-19.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a level 3 travel health advisory for Mexico due to Covid-19, indicating a high level of Covid-19 in the country ”, indicated the State Department.

By placing Mexico at level 3 of 4, where 4 represents a very high risk, the CDC asked travelers to ensure they are fully vaccinated before entering the country.

They also warned that unvaccinated travelers should avoid non-essential travel to Mexico and mentioned that due to the current situation, everyone can be at risk of contracting and spreading variants of Covid-19.

The CDC’s decision comes a day after the Undersecretary of Health in Mexico and responsible for the strategy against the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that the questionnaires on Covid-19 symptoms would be eliminated no later than a month at airports because they are not efficient in their objective of detecting possible patients.

For this reason, the State Department placed Mexico in its alert level 3, with which it asks to reconsider travel to the country.

The US government agency accompanied its health alert with warnings for violence that is “generalized and common” in Mexico, with crimes such as homicide, kidnapping and robbery.

The states to which the US administration asks not to travel are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

