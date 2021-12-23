EFE.- United States has purchased in advance 10 million treatments of the pill against Covid-19 manufactured by Pfizer, that this Wednesday received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the country’s regulatory body.

This was confirmed at a press conference by the head of the White House working group against the pandemic, Jeff Zients, who considered the authorization granted to the pill to be good news.

The official highlighted that this treatment “drastically reduces” the possibility of hospitalizations and deaths “For people at risk.”

Zients estimated that some 265,000 treatments will be available in January and that the 10 million treatments will be delivered by the end of the summer, as production takes “between six and eight months.”

Pfizer’s pill is the first oral anticovid treatment that Americans will be able to take at home and it is expected to become a crucial tool against the pandemic, at a time when cases have skyrocketed due to the omicron variant.

Until now, all treatments in the United States against the disease were administered through an injection or intravenously.

The pill, which will be sold under the name Paxlovid, can only be purchased with a prescription and patients should take it as soon as they know they have the disease, at most within the first five days in which they have presented symptoms, the FDA detailed in its statement.

The pill works by blocking the activity of a specific enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate in the infected body, a mechanism similar to that of the pill developed by another major pharmaceutical company, MSD (Merck in the United States and Canada).

