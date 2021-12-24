The deadline to make a decision on the two fund proposals was Jan. 7, according to Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who likens the advance ruling to a “rejection from Scrooge.”

The decision comes about a month after the agency rejected a request from VanEck to launch a spot bitcoin ETF.

“The fact that the SEC disapproves faster than necessary … we were optimistic about futures, but we are not confident of an approval in 2022,” said Balchunas.

The launch of the first spot bitcoin ETF remains the holy grail for mutual fund providers, who see these products as a gateway to cryptocurrencies for millions of individual investors. The first bitcoin futures ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy, attracted about $ 1 billion in investor inflows shortly after its launch.

The SEC’s decision on First Trust / Skybridge’s proposed spot bitcoin ETF is expected on January 22, to be followed by a decision on Fidelity’s on January 27. The likelihood of approval appears to be low, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, who joked in a meme depicting the SEC as Death, knocking on the door of First Trust and Skybridge.

The number of cryptocurrency investment vehicles around the world more than doubled, to 80, down from just 35 at the end of 2020, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. Assets soared to $ 63 billion, up from $ 24 billion at the beginning of the year.