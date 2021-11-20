Third Dose Provides Continuous Protection Against COVID: FDA

Authorizing the use of a single booster dose of the Modern COVID-19 or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 18 years of age and older helps to provide ongoing protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death ”, said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

Who can get the third dose of the vaccine?

Previously, the United States had already authorized the application of a third booster dose of Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines for people 65 years of age and older, people 18 to 64 years of age at high risk of contracting severe COVID-19 and individuals aged 18 to 64 years with high exposure to the virus

With the approval of this Friday, the use of booster doses of both vaccines is expanded to include all people over 18 years of age.

“The FDA has determined that currently available data supports expanding the eligibility of a single booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 years of age and older,” said Peter Marks, Director of the Evaluation Center. and FDA Biological Products Investigation.

According to the portal of the FDA , both Pfizer and Moderna are conducting post-marketing and authorization studies to assess the known serious risks of myocarditis and pericarditis. In addition, the FDA and CDC have several systems in place to continuously monitor the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and allow for the rapid detection and investigation of potential safety issues.