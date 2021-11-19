EFE.- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized this Friday the booster doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 for all adults in the country.

The authorization for emergency use of this third dose of the sera in the population over 18 years of age now only needs the green light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that they are generally available, something that could happen today.

Up to now the US health authorities had approved the use of this third dose for people over 65, as well as adults with medical problems or high risk of contracting the disease.

Pending the federal decision, several states in the country had already allowed the administration of these booster sera for the adult population for weeks.

“This authorization for emergency use comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and we face increasing cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations throughout the country,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, in a statement.

The average number of daily infections has rebounded slightly in the country in recent weeks, and is now at 83,000 cases; while that of deaths maintains its progressive decline, and is around 1,000.

The United States is the country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 768,000 deaths since the beginning of 2020.

