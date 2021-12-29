The Spanish Startup EthicHub successfully manages the sale of a coffee container with more than 18,400 kilos with the Barcelona coffee roaster Cafés Genes, through a transaction carried out with blockchain technology through its Ethix cryptocurrency. as they announced in a statement to Cointelegraph Spanish this Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The transaction coincided with the anniversary of the use of the cryptocurrency that has served as a good push, helping more than 300 families of Mexican coffee growers and with the use of blockchain to continue financing their crops.

The Spanish Startup trusts in creating a collaborative ecosystem where farmers and Cafés Genes, through the Ethix cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, can boost a real and productive economy thus generating a social impact.

With EthicHub, Mexican coffee growers who are unbanked will be able to securely and transparently access financing loans with a lower interest rate.

“We want to give visibility to Ethix, our social, economic and environmental impact token, so that more people know what is possible to achieve today, using blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to generate sustainable well-being where all parties benefit. when interacting ”, Gabriela Chang, co-founder of EthicHub, commented.

This sale of this coffee container represents a new and great milestone for this social Startup. Thanks to this milestone, it will be possible to reach small farmers and thus obtain their raw material, by executing transactions with the cryptocurrency that sustains the collaborative ecosystem.

The Spanish Startup has served as a bridge since it is in charge of distributing the green coffee from farmers, to large roasters such as the United States, Canada, China and throughout the United Kingdom, as well as selling green coffee to toasters of Spain from its cellar which is the storage point in Barcelona.

EthicHub also has a P2P loan platform where anyone in the world can finance agricultural projects and receive a return on investment between 8% and 10% of the capital invested in the year.

