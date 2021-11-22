Ethereum's "Huge Cup and Handle Pattern" Reaffirms Its $ 6,500 Price Target

Ethereum’s native asset, Ether (ETH) could rally almost 60% in the coming sessions as the bulls pin their hopes on a classic bullish continuation pattern.

Prices can rise to or above $ 6,500 from their current levels near $ 4,100 after completing a “cup and handle” formation, hinted Matthew Hyland, an independent on-chain analyst, in a tweet posted on monday.

A perfect Cup and Handle retry

Hyland’s chart shows Ether returning to the old resistance point of its previous Cup and Handle pattern. (the yellow horizontal line in the graph below), in a corrective move that began after the cryptocurrency hit its all-time high of $ 4,867 on November 10 (data from Coinbase).

The price of Ether experienced a mild rebound after testing Cup and Handle resistance as its intermediate support, increasing the chances of an extended bullish move ahead.

ETH / USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView, Matthew Hyland

In detail, early attempts to break out of bullish technical setups usually require additional confirmation.

In particular, these early gains tend to trap two sets of buyers– Long holders who go deep into the pattern hoping for a breakout (which fails), and long holders who chase the breakout, but see their small profit evaporate after sudden bearish pullbacks, leading them to defend their positions.

Nevertheless, everything changes when the descent stops midway, leading to side action or full-blown rebound. As a result, short sellers lose confidence, while long sellers who survived the earlier pullback gain conviction in the prevailing bullish technical setup.

A positive bounce sets off a bullish feedback loop, causing the price to prepare for the last leg of the pattern – a strong uptrend. As Hyland hinted, Ether retesting the resistance of the “huge cup-and-handle” as support seems perfect, a potential sign for a strong rebound.

Why $ 6,500?

The buying point in a Cup and Handle pattern arises when the price breaks above its resistance level with an increase in trading volumes.

Traders usually estimate their profit target by measuring the distance from the top right of the cup to its bottom and then adding the number to the buy point.

ETH / USD weekly chart with Cup and Handle profit target. Source: TradingView

The maximum depth of the Cup is almost $ 2,500, while its breaking point is around $ 4,100. As a result, the pattern’s breakout target comes in at or above $ 6,500.. A Harvard study shows that the Cup and the Handles have a 65% and 68% success rate in the forex and stock markets, respectively.

Conversely, if it breaks below the resistance level of the pattern – which coincides with the support of the rising trend line for several months – you run the risk of invalidating the bullish setup. That can push the Ether price to the next support line near $ 3,090.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk. You must carry out your own research when making a decision.

