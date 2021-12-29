Ethereum whales shed their ETH as price falls below $ 4,000, data shows

Ethereum is having a hard time keeping its wealthiest investors at bay, as its native token, Ether (ETH), hints at posting more short-term losses.

Blockchain data analytics service Glassnode revealed that The number of Ethereum addresses holding at least 1,000 ETH fell to 6,292 this Monday, the lowest reading since April 2017. At their peak for the year to date, the figures were 7,239 in January.

Number of Ethereum addresses with a balance of at least 1,000 ETH. Source: Glassnode

On-chain analysts often look at ETH distributions between addresses to pick up on retail and institutional sentiments. They consider wallets holding more than 1,000 ETH (about $ 3.92 million) to be “whales,” primarily because of their ability to influence interim market trends through large sell and / or buy orders.

But as the number of these so-called whales declines, it reflects an ongoing selling trend among wealthier Ethereum wallet owners.. For example, the number of Ethereum addresses with a balance of at least 10,000 ETH (or about $ 39.20 million) has also plummeted, from 1,208 in June to 1,156 at the time of writing, down from almost 4.5%.

Number of Ethereum addresses with a balance of at least 10,000 ETH. Source: Glassnode

But, In a one-year time frame to date, the numbers have climbed from 1,065 to 1,156, just like the cost to buy 1 ETH, in the same period, has jumped almost 450%.

Small investors are accumulating

Unlike whales, wallets holding ETH in small amounts have been at the forefront of Ether’s price rally in 2021.

For example, data from Glassnode shows that the number of Ethereum addresses with a non-zero ETH balance hit an all-time high of over 71.23 million on Monday. This includes wallets with at least 0.01 ETH (~ $ 40), whose number soared to 20.31 million from 10.66 million earlier this year.

Meanwhile, addresses holding at least 0.1 ETH (~ $ 400) soared to 6.44 million on Monday, up from 3.62 million on January 1, 2021. That’s an increase of almost double, indicating increased interest from retailers in the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

Number of Ethereum addresses with a balance of at least 0.1 ETH. Source: Glassnode

ETH is targeting an uptrend reversal

The last descent of the Ether whales appeared when Ether struggled to close decisively above $ 4,000, its psychological resistance level.

On Tuesday, The ETH / USD pair fell more than 3.27% to an intraday low of $ 3,880. His downfall came as part of a broader correction which started after Ether tested a downtrend line as resistance on December 23rd.

The graph below shows that the trend line is part of a descending channel that looks like a “descending wedge”.

ETH / USD daily price chart showing the falling wedge. Source: TradingView

In detail, descending wedges are technically bullish reversal patterns that appear after the price tends to decline within a trading range that features two converging trend lines. The instrument ends up breaking above the upper trend line of the structure before or after reaching the apex (where two trend lines converge).

The profit target in a rising wedge scenario is generally achieved after adding the maximum distance between the upper and lower trend line of the structure to the breakout point. This puts the ETH price on its way towards the USD 4,200-5,000 range, depending on your breakout level.

ETH / USD daily price chart with falling wedge targets. Source: TradingView

But nevertheless, Ether price still has enough room to go down, towards $ 3,200 in the worst case. The level is where the trend lines of the wedge converge.

Meanwhile, the independent market analyst Pentoshi He said that nothing concrete can be predicted for Ether right now as it is still stuck between a zone “contested by bearish momentum” and one “contested by bull momentum”, as shown in the following graphic.

ETH / USD three-day price chart. Source: TradingView, Pentoshi

“Maybe it’s the bottom line. I do not mind, ” tweeted Pentoshi on Tuesday.

“I don’t like it when the market gives this many times to buy an area with an important historical context like this. I’d rather pay for the confirmation. “

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade involves risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

