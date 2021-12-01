Ethereum Nears New All-Time High, But Derivatives Data Shows Mixed Emotions

Today the price of Ether (ETH) momentarily touched $ 4,760, exciting investors and reminding the world that the altcoin is only 2.2% below the all-time high of $ 4,870 reached 20 days ago. While spot price action can be intriguing, let’s take a look at what’s going on in the Ether derivatives markets.
Although it is possible to draw a descending channel showing support at $ 3,960, today’s positive move of 5.4% appears unlinked from the negative performance of Bitcoin (BTC).
Earlier in the day, commodities and equities took a hit after the US Federal Reserve acknowledged that inflation is more than just a “transitory” trend. and its president, Jerome Powell, saying that the central bank’s loose monetary policies could be lifted earlier than expected.
Retail traders don’t have full confidence
To understand the degree of confidence of traders regarding the recovery of the price of Ether, it is necessary to analyze the data of the perpetual futures contracts. This instrument is preferred by retail traders because its price tends to follow the regular spot markets.
In any futures contract trade, longs (buyers) and shorts (sellers) hold the same amount at all times, but their leverage varies. Consequently, exchanges will charge a funding fee to the party that requires the most leverage, and this fee is paid to the opposing party.
Neutral markets typically show a positive funding rate of 0% to 0.03%, which is equivalent to 0.6% weekly. This indicates that longs are the ones that pay this rate and the data shows that retail traders have been mostly neutral since November 4 and that the last move above 0.07% occurred on October 21.
Professional traders decreased their long positions
The data provided by each exchange reveals the net positioning between long and short of traders. By studying each client’s position in spot, perpetual, and futures contracts, you can better understand whether professional traders are bullish or bearish.
From time to time there are discrepancies in methodologies between different exchanges, so viewers should pay attention to changes rather than absolute numbers.
Despite Ether’s 17% rally over the past four days, professional traders at Huobi and OKEx reduced their long positions. This move was even more apparent on OKEx as the indicator went from favoring the bulls by 120% on November 25 to a slim 30% lead three days later.
Currently, data indicates that trading desks and whales have reduced their exposure to long positions, while retail traders remain wary of the recent bull run.
The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.
