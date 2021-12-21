Ethel Pozo may have caused a wishing balloon accident. (Photo: Instagram / Instarándula)

On the occasion of your birthday, Ethel Pozo She decided to launch two wish balloons into the sky with her friend Gachi Rivero and her boyfriend Julián Alexander. What he never expected is that one of them fell on the terrace of one of his neighbors, who did not hesitate to make his annoyance public.

“Before turning on these chojud *** asking for your wish, remember that your wish can cause misfortune for other people”Ethel Pozo’s neighbor wrote quite angrily.

The Instarándula medium was in charge of spreading these publications, where it is also read that the neighbor names Ethel Pozo in your post.

“Today we woke up with this novelty that fell from the sky. Better light your heart and your brain. Not the pyrotechnics “, He said.

“Can someone tell Ethel Pozo that her wish ended up on my terrace?” he limited.

Ethel Pozo’s neighbor gets upset with the TV host. (Photo: Instarándula)

Samuel Suárez, creator of Instarándula, supported the neighbor, highlighting that “Fortunately, a misfortune did not occur.” However, he couldn’t hide his laughter.

“I can’t, so much evil consumes me, why will they be like this, Ethel forgive them”he pointed out between laughter.

It should be noted that Ethel Pozo launched these balloons during a meeting attended by her close friends, where Melissa Paredes was not.

GISELA VALCÁRCEL AND HER EMOTIONAL MESSAGE TO ETHEL POZO FOR HER BIRTHDAY

On December 15, Ethel Pozo celebrated her 41st birthday, and Gisela Valcárcel did not hesitate to dedicate an emotional post to her on her Instagram account. pointing out that since the day of his birth he has filled his life with joy.

“HAPPY DAY, DAUGHTER! Although your smile is not very distinguishable in the cover photo, since you came to the world your joy has been with us. Many moms when their children are young say: I will be there for you ALWAYS “, wrote.

In addition, she confessed to feeling very proud of the woman that Ethel Pozo has now become, because she has managed to manage her life as well as her work and her home. Without a doubt, he did not hesitate to list the qualities of his daughter.

“And it’s true, I see it when I’m behind you now, because you have a life of your own that you have known how to take care of, you are someone willing to give everything for your ideals but without arguing, for you there are many things that are not negotiable and I have seen that character since your adolescence, when you passionately defended your painting classes for example and as an adult when you took charge of your life and work. You have known how to make your own name and build your home every day “, you can read in the text.

“Now when I see you moving forward, I love knowing that I will always take care of you, but what I am most grateful for is that today you know WHO CARES FOR AND LOVES YOU and TO WHOM WE OWE EVERYTHING. May God bless you Pozito! May you never stop praying and trusting Him. Happy birthday! Love you”, he concluded.

