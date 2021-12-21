Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo were surprised to tell that they did not know who Ruby Palomino was. (Photo: Instagram / Broadcast)

In the last edition of this December 20 of América Hoy, they remembered the triumph of Ruby Palomino in The Artist of the Year after defeating Yahaira Plasencia with the votes of the public. However, a confession by the hosts of the program drew attention.

Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza revealed that they did not know anything about the Peruvian artist before being called to participate in the reality show hosted by Gisela Valcárcel. It all started second after seeing a video summary of what was the final gala of the singing and dancing reality show.

It was the daughter of the popular “Señorío” who began by emphasizing that the night of Saturday, December 18, was incredible and then told that she had no knowledge of who Ruby Palomino was.

“I must confess that when the program began I did not know Ruby Palomino and gala to gala was like” How impressive this talented Peruvian, where had she been until The Artist of the Year? “. Without sweating now everyone talks about her “, said and what was interrupted by Janet Barboza to tell something similar.

The popular “Retouching” also highlighted the singer’s performance but stated that he did not know her either. “I didn’t know who she was either, what’s more, I must confess that once when I went to Show Queens, Ruby was reinforcing someone and I found her in the locker room area, but I didn’t know who she was, but later when I saw her on stage singing, I said ‘wow, what a tremendous voice’ “.

Likewise, Ethel pointed out that for more than 10 years different artists who have competed in the reality show hosted by her mother have become well known nationally.

“It is incredible because this has happened for many years (to be recognized), it has been more than 13 years doing the programs on Saturdays. This is how it happened with Josimar, Daniela Darcourt, we have met so many consecrated talents now “he commented during his live show.

Finally, Belén Estévez was a guest of the magazine and did not hesitate to comment on the winner of the last season of The Artist of the Year. The dancer said that now Palomino will be more recognized.

“How national artists enhance their careers on the track of The Artist of the Year because Ruby Palomino is now becoming known in the media, nationally and I know that very soon internationally”, concluded Argentina.

