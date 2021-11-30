Actor Ethan Hawke will be in the series Moon Knight (Moon Knight) of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel Studios.

In 2022 it will be released Moon Knight on Disney Plus, this will be the new series of Marvel studios who will present to Marc spector interpreted by Oscar Isaac and in the cast it also stands out Ethan hawke who will be the villain, although for now we do not know which character he will play. But there are certain rumors that point to Dracula or Sun King / Patient 86.

In a recent interview, Ethan hawke talked about his big debut in Marvel studios and confessed that it is very difficult to keep everything a secret:

“It is not my personality to keep all information secret, so it is very difficult for me. So my son has to know everything. He is 19 years old. He was the perfect age for the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. He came of age when the whole explosion happened. Whenever I needed to know the backstory behind this god or this character, he would say to me: Ah, Dad! Let me correct you on that. He was my resource of reference ”.

What character will you play? Dracula or Sun King?

For now, we have very few details of the series of Moon Knight, but it seems they want to introduce fantastic themes like vampires and werewolves. That is why it is rumored that Ethan hawke will be Dracula. In addition, the events of the series could even be related to the movie of Blade (Mahershala Ali). Which would be something spectacular.

But it is also being speculated that Ethan hawke will be Sun king. Little information is known about this character, which is why he is known as patient 86, since it was his number when he was admitted to a mental institution. He supposedly has the power of the Egyptian god Amon Ra, who would be the father of Khonshu, the deity who gives his abilities to Moon Knight. Among its powers is the manipulation and creation of fire.

We will know all the details of the series Moon Knight from Marvel studios when the Disney Plus in 2022.