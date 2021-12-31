Rocket pool, a decentralized Ethereum 2.0 staking platform, has exceeded USD 350 million in total locked value (TVL) within five weeks of its official launch.

The project aims to remove entry barriers for Eth2 node operators and stakers. Allows any user to manage a node for 16 ETH (USD 59,000), which is half of the 32 ETH ($ 119,000) required in Eth2’s deposit contract. Users with as little as 0.01 ETH can also stack their funds and receive returns.

According to data from DefiLlama, Rocket Pool has risen in the ranking of decentralized finance (DeFi) staking platforms to third place with a TVL of USD 355.64 million at the time of writing this article. The project is currently behind Keep3r Network, with USD 584.34 million, and Lido Finance, in first place, with USD 6.040 million.

Lido Finance was launched in December 2020 and currently rises above its competitors in terms of TVLHowever, it only had 14 node operators in Q4 2021.

Compared, Rocket Pool has around 635 node operators which, according to the platform, contribute the most to the decentralization of Ethereum. Around 67,000 ETH worth more than $ 252 million is being staked, with the remainder of the TVL from the RPL platform’s own token.

Staking

TVL: Ξ94.1k (+ 1.5%) – $ 345.4M

Staking Pool: Ξ1.48k

rETH Price: Ξ1.0096 (4.3% APY)

Average Commission: 12.24% ️ Nodes

Registered Nodes: 634

Staking Minipools: 2.07k

ETH Validator Share: 0.75%

Commission: 15.51%

RPL Price: Ξ0.0112

RPL Staked: 2.37M (Effective 2.30M) pic.twitter.com/SjYbQXr1rY – Rocket Pool Network Bot (@RocketPoolBot) December 30, 2021

Staking

TVL: Ξ94,100 (+ 1.5%) – USD 345.4 million

Staking fund: Ξ1,480

RETH Price: Ξ1.0096 (4.3% APY)

Average commission: 12.24%. ️ Nodes

Registered nodes: 634

Mini Betting Pools: 2,070

ETH Validator Fee: 0.75%

Commission: 15.51%

RPL Price: Ξ0.0112

RPL that has been staked: 2.37 million (Cash 2.30 million)

The project officially kicked off on November 22 after a successful beta launch two weeks earlier. which saw Rocket Pool log 237 node trades totaling 1,088 Ether (ETH) that were staked in the space of two days.

The platform also allows users to stack their ETH and receive the rETH token against their holdings., which also accumulates staking rewards over time.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, the CEO of Rocket Pool, Darren Langley, cited the decentralization of the platform as one of the main reasons for the strong launch of the same, noting that:

“In the staking market, there was a significant latent demand for a decentralized option; it only took our launch to cause hell. “

“If the principles of Ethereum are respected, it will be staked with a decentralized pool. From Ethereum’s perspective, a decentralized pool is as safe as staking alone. Operational decentralization is extremely important, “he added.

Asked how the Rocket Pool is preparing for the long-awaited transition to Eth2 and a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism planned for mid-2022, Langley said that would provide many opportunities for users.

“Liquid staking will be more profitable after the merger, so we expect increased interest,” he said. He added that “validators will begin to receive the priority rates that PoW miners are currently receiving.”

Looking ahead to 2022, Langley also noted that the company hopes to accelerate the adoption of its rETH liquid token and expand the platform’s services.

“We want rETH to be ubiquitous throughout the Ethereum ecosystem, so we focus on DeFi integrations (AMMs, loans, wallets, farms). In addition, we will work to take advantage of layer two to optimize aspects of the Rocket Pool. “

Keep reading: