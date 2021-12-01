Ethereum (ETH) developers have called on the community to help test the long-awaited merger between Ethereum’s mainnet and the proof-of-stake (PoS) -based Beacon Chain.

The merger (Merge) is an important milestone in the transition to Eth2, as it will make the Ethereum network become a PoS blockchain, reducing its power consumption by 99%.

On November 29, the Ethereum developer Marius van der Wijden announced a new program for the community to participate in fusion testing, which targets three levels: non-technical users, developers with little blockchain experience, and highly technical and experienced blockchain developers.

Testing is the best way to contribute to Ethereum. We are starting a new program for the community to participate in the fusion tests. If you want to do your bit to make Ethereum Proof of Stake as soon as possible and save the environment, send me a direct message.

For non-technical users, the self-guided program provides tasks such as configuring consensus layer clients, reporting bugs, and submitting transactions.

For technical users, they can select targets such as running your own validators, deploying and testing contracts, and establishing your own test networks, while highly technical users can review the specification, propose invalid blocks, and split the network by voting on invalid blocks.

The program asks all participants to document as much work as possible and share it online under the hashtag “TestingTheMerge” on Twitter. Wijden has also invited to the community to the Ethereum R&D Discord channel to maintain communication during the testing program.

“The program is not compensated, but if you find a critical bug (panic / consensus issue), I will treat you to a drink of your choice at the next DevCon!” Wijden joked in the program outline.

According to Eth2’s page on Ethereum.org, the merger with the Beacon Chain will be officially completed in the first or second quarter of 2022. The merger is considered the final chapter in the evolution of the blockchain towards PoS consensus, although there is still work to be done before the transition to ETH 2.0 and sharding is complete.

The final piece of the puzzle is the Shard chains upgrade, scheduled for late 2022 (also known as “sharding”), in which the network load will be shared among 64 new chains to help the network scale its capacities in a decentralized way, with the aim of increasing transactions per second and reducing gas rates in the process.

