Eternals It is already in theaters and in this note we explain what happens in the post-credits scenes and who are the surprise characters that appear. Needless to say if you did not see it: beware of spoilers.

The film directed by Chloé zhao, Eternals, is now available to see in theaters. If you are a fan of Marvel or you drink the great cast that has this delivery (Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, among several others), we recommend that you go see it. Of course, first find a summary of what happened in the last movies of the MCU to understand everything. If you have not seen it yet and want to continue reading, we warn you that there are many SPOILERS on this note, so watch out.

Shortly after the premiere of the film, information related to the post-credits scenes began to leak. The first thing we found out, that it revolutionized the networks and made fans of a certain singer want to see the movie even more, was the first appearance of Eros or Starfox, interpreted by Harry Styles. This character did not appear alone, but was accompanied by Pip the Troll, represented by Patton oswalt. The scene takes place inside the ship of the Eternals, where Thena, Druig and Makkari They are looking for more beings of their kind (Celestials). At one point a gnome appears announcing the arrival of Eros, giving rise to the first glimpse of Styles on Marvel. But who are these characters?

Pip, with the ability to teleport, is a character created by Jim starlin, just like Eros and Thanos. In the comics he was introduced as a companion to Adam warlock, a relationship that we will surely see more in the future in the MCU, since we know that Will poulter will interpret it in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Eros, on the other hand, is the younger brother of Thanos, but they are completely opposite. StarfoxIn addition to having super strength, regenerative capacities and practically not aging, it is added the ability to stimulate pleasures in others. Now the easy question is why one brother is Thanos, giant and purple, and the other looks like Harry Styles. Well, in the comics they explain that Thanos carries the Deviant gene, which makes him look different and … be meaner than normal.

Regarding the second post-credits scene we see that Dane whitman discover the Ebon Sword of Black knight. In the comics, it carries all the souls it killed throughout history. Several of those who used it in the past called themselves the Black knight, one of the first characters created by Stan lee. In this scene we see that the sword has an engraved message: death is my reward. What do you mean by this? The sword is cursed and what it causes is that, the more someone uses it, not only will it corrupt the person but it will increase their desire to kill.

This message is not the only thing that makes you hesitate Kit haringtonWe can also hear a voice questioning him, asking him if he thinks he’s ready. Chloé zhao confirmed that who we can hear in that scene is Mahershala Ali What Blade, one of his favorite superheroes. This character is another great addition to the MCU which also makes its debut in Eternals, even if it does not appear physically.

Zhao He also commented that, although he does not know what they are going to do in the movie of Blade, we have to wait for it because it is going to be epic. He also stressed the importance of the two post-credits scenes and said: “Don’t just stay for the first (scene), also stay for the second. Both are equally important in weight, and both have big surprises for you.”.

The reboot from Blade it had been announced at International Comic-Con in San Diego in 2019, along with the news that Mahershala Ali will be the one who plays the vampire hunter. The film will be directed by Helmer Bassam Tariq, who stated that they will respect the trilogy of Wesley snipes, and the script is in charge of Stacy Osei-Kuffour. As for the cast, we only know about Ali.

The character of Blade he is a skilled fighter who possesses the abilities of a vampire, the difference is that he can walk calmly during the day and that, regardless of the similarities, he hunts and kills vampires. In addition to the saga starring Snipes, Blade He also had a series in 2006 but who plays it is Sticky fingaz.

Share it with whoever you want