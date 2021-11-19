One of the surprises of Eternals was the appearance of Harry Styles as Eros, the brother of Thanos, and now Marvel Studios presents his individual poster.

In this note we talk about Eternals and the presence of Harry Styles as Eros, so if you have not seen the movie, keep in mind that below you will find details of the plot.

Although Eternals was a surprise in itself and a breath of fresh air in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among the greatest contributions to this cinema was the appearance of Harry Styles as the character Eros, Thanos’s brother and who comes to help the surviving Eternals in the first post-credits scene.

Well, officially, Marvel has welcomed Eros with Harry Styles with an individual poster of Eternal, which you will find below:

Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox 🤯 Check out Eros’ brand new character poster and see @Harry Styles in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW! ⭐️🦊https: //t.co/hej2ZriZZa pic.twitter.com/InuFyvVLUS – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 18, 2021

In the post, Marvel Entertainment indicates:

“Meet the Prince Royal of Titan, Thanos’s brother, the Rascal of Hearts, Black Roger’s victor, the great adventurer Starfox… Take a look at the new poster of Eros’s character and see @Harry_Styles #Eternals from Marvel Studios!”