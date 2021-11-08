Eternals, the next Marvel movie, is getting closer and closer, but it seems that a sequel is not in Marvel’s plans. Read all the info Here!

In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, the producer of Eternals, Nate moore, talked about a possible sequel to the movie and confirmed that “It is not something necessary for the story”. Eternals, directed by the winner at Oscar Chloé zhao, follow a group of Aliens ancients who are secretly living in the Land for years. In the film we will also meet a new threat, the Deviants, who cause the Eternals must come out of their anonymity to help humanity.

But everything seems to indicate that the history of Eternals it will feature this single movie. “Obviously, we have ideas of where it can go, but there is no hard and fast rule that we have to do three of these movies and this is only the first”, said Moore after confirming that they have no plans to make a sequel. “If you see Eternals, you can enjoy it, you can understand it and you can leave in peace ”.

“We feel that there is enough history for it to be a contained universe”added the producer. “We definitely have ideas of how things can cross over later. But in this movie there are 10 characters and Dane whitman and the Celestials and the Deviants, there was enough to play ”.

The actor Kit harington plays Dane Whitman, but he is not the only great star that participates in the film. Some actors who play the Eternals are Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.

Eternals arrived in Argentine cinemas this November 4th. And if you haven’t seen it yet, we recommend that you be careful with the spoilers that go around in networks.

