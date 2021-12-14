The year is about to end and one of the last surprises that has been leaving us with one of the films that defined this 2021 was Eternals, l25th production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has become the most searched movie on the internet this year.

Something that completely marked these 365 days that are about to conclude is the return to theaters after the pandemic, and a film that attracted a lot of attention from the masses at the level of internet searches was Eternals.

According to the portal Google, Eternals became the movie of Marvel studios with more searches in 2021, of course taking into account that Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters in Mexico and the world as of December 15.

Since its announcement at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Eternals began to attract the attention of fans, which increased as the release date got closer.

The second most searched Marvel movie on the internet is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is the 2018 sequel to Venom, which featured Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson in the roles of Venom and Carnage, respectively.

The 4th Most Wanted Marvel Movie of 2021 was Black widow, tape with which Marvel began phase four of the MCU, and with which Marvel Studios ended with a hiatus of more than a year and a half without movie releases.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, Eternals began to gain a leading role in the Marvel Universe, which gave this title the opportunity to jump from the cartoons to the cinema.

If you did not have the opportunity to see Eternals in a movie theater, the production of the brand new Oscar winner, Chloe zhao, will land on digital platforms as of January 12, 2022.

Eternals features a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Under the direction of brand new Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, Eternals hit the big screen on November 5, 2021.