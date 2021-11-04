Eternals - Review and criticism WITH spoilers

Eternals leaves us a great tribute to the legacy of Jack Kirby and is the letter of introduction of a team that will be important in the future of the MCU. Do not miss our review and review of Eternals with spoilers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen the origin of iconic groups of heroes from La Casa de las Ideas such as Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and now it is the turn of the Eternals, a Marvel Studios film of which we offer you our review and criticism , with spoilers.

Humanity has achieved incredible feats throughout its history, and since 2008, with the appearance of Iron Man, the MCU has lived epic adventures which ended half the Universe, although only for five years, as we saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

But in the shadow of these events were the Eternals, a supreme alien race whose mission is to protect humanity from the attacks of the Deviants, as dictated by the Celestials, the same beings that have forbidden the Eternals to interfere in human conflicts.

Faced with this guideline, the new characters are tied hands in events such as the fall of Tenochititlan, the world wars, and other events where men committed heinous crimes.

A new threat on the horizon

Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers; Endgame, the Deviants have returned to Earth, which will lead the Eternals to unite once again, something that has not happened for more than 5000 years, when the 10 members of the team took different directions.

But the appearance of the Deviants, who feed on humans, is not by chance, since this race prevents a new celestial from emerging, which could end the Earth, so the Eternals must challenge the authority of Arishem to save to humanity, in a dilemma in which it will open old conflicts between the members of the team.

This journey takes us to meet the 10 members of Eternals, with Ikaris the strongman of the team, Ajak as the wise leader, Thena as the great warrior of the team, his unconditional friend Gilgamesh, Phastos the brain of the team, Druig the mentalist, Kingo the artist, Sprite the illusionist and Sersi the alchemist.

One of the enormous successes of this film is in the integration of people with different capacities in the case of Makkari, whose interpreted by Lauren Riddof is deaf, so his inclusive language based on signs is a great lesson for the MCU

Hits and misses

Many of the shots that we see in Eternals are not only filmed outdoors, but visually they manage to emulate what Jack Kirby gave us since July 1976 with the debut of these characters in the Marvel Universe.

However, not everything worked out in Chloe Zhao’s film, since one of the biggest problems of Eternals is wanting to tell several stories, which makes the plot long, and sometimes these plots are lost in the script of Zhao, Patrick Burleigh , Matthew and Ryan Firpo, while there is no defined villain to drive the main story line.

In general terms, Eternals pays us a great tribute to the legacy of Jack Kirby and is the entry of one of the groups that will gain prominence in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For a sequel to Eternals to work in the future, they will have to correct many details that are missing in this film, including the incorporation of a villain who manages to carry the common thread of the plot, or incorporating the different characters into new adventures within the MCU .

Do not forget…

As is customary in MCU productions, Eternals has two post-credit scenes that every good fan should not miss, especially Starfox and Black Knight fans.

Eternals has a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Under the direction of the brand new Oscar winner, Chloe Zhao, Eternals is now available in theaters in Mexico and the world.

