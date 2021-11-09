Eternals protagonists criticize certain countries

Marvel’s Eternals it is already available in almost every country in the world. Days before this movie was released, it was revealed that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait they would not be exhibiting it, this after Disney will refuse to remove certain scenes with content LGBQT +. Well, some of its protagonists did not take this in stride, and they have already spoken about it.

In particular, it was Angelina Jolie, who gives life to Thena on tape, which responded with the following:

“I still don’t understand how we live in a world where there are still people who cannot see the family of Phastos and the beauty of that relationship and that love. That someone feels angry about this, threatened, does not approve of it or does not appreciate it is ignorant. “

On the other hand is Haaz sleiman, who in the film plays the couple of Phastos, another of the Eternals. Sleiman showed his support towards Disney for preferring that the tape was not shown, instead of having to delete certain scenes as long as it was:

“They stood up and decided not to compromise the integrity of the film. They made these Arab countries look ignorant and pathetic. “

So there you have it, both actors spoke out about this ban, but tell us what you think about it.

Editor’s note: Once again Disney was involved in a controversy over the premiere of one of its films. You will remember that something similar happened with Shang-Chi and China, where the film ran the risk of not being released in China due to the alleged inclusion of Asian stereotypes that the citizens of that country considered offensive.

Via: Variety