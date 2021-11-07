That ‘Eternals’ was going to take No. 1 at the US box office was something we all took for granted, largely because there was simply no competitor. The film directed by Chloé zhao has finally got $ 71 million on its opening weekend, which is also one of the worst Marvel movie data yet.

Specifically, the 71 million ‘Eternals’ is the worst premiere of the MCU since ‘Ant-Man’ amassed $ 57.2 million during its first weekend in theaters in 2015. Previously only ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (65 million in 2011), ‘Thor’ (65.7 million in 2011) and ‘The Incredible Hulk’ (55.4 million in 2008) got less than the last Marvel adventure .

It is true that ‘Eternals’ has not been far from the data marked by ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, which achieved 75.3 million in September, and ‘Black Widow’, which was made with 80, 3 million in July despite launching simultaneously on Disney +, but also that there is a downline in the public interest. Nothing very sharp, but there it is.

The rest of the Top 5

In second position we find ‘Dune’ with 7.6 million dollars for a total of 83.9 million in the United States, while the bronze medal goes to ‘No time to die’ with 6.1 million more, adding already 143.1 million. They complete the Top 5 ‘Venom: There will be Massacre’ with 4.4 million more and ‘Ron makes a mistake’ with 3.6 million.