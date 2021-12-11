Eternals is coming to Disney + next month

Eternals hit theaters early last November. Although the first days of this film were quite positive at the box office, the subsequent weeks were no longer as successful. In this way, today it has been revealed that The new episode of the MCU will finally be available on Disney + next January.

According to Deadline, Eternals will arrive in the Disney + catalog on January 12, 2022. These are 69 days after its initial release in theaters. By contrast, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a lapse of 71 days before being available on this platform.

This reaffirms the fact that Disney plans to bring its films to Disney + once their period in theaters is over. With this, users of this platform will have access to the IMAX version. Although the fans liked this film, the general criticism was not the best.

On related issues, Tom Holland assures that his Spider-Man could beat Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Via: Deadline