Eternals is also the debut of [SPOILER] within the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you thought the Eternals would be the only heroes making their MCU debut in 2021, director Chloe Zhao has confirmed yet another character coming to the MCU.

A new era begins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of Eternals, the group of immortal beings created by Jack Kirby in 1976, although these heroes are not the only ones who saw their debut in this film.

Do not miss: Eternals: We explain the ending and the post-credits scenes

If you already had the opportunity to see the film, you will remember the second post-credits scene, where Dane Whitman meets the mythical Ebano sword, which he tries to wield, but then he does not and in the background a voice is heard speaking to Whitman “Are you sure you can handle this, Mr. Whitman?”.

In an interview with Fandom, the director of Eternals, Chloe Zhao has stated that the voice heard in this scene is neither more nor less than that of Mahershala Ali, who in this scene finally sees his MCU debut as Blade, the vampire hunter.

“That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!”.

Will Black Knight and Blade join forces?

While Kit Harrington, the actor who in the MCU will give life to Black Knight, pointed out that he was unaware of the idea that the director had in the post-credits scene, but upon learning of the plan, he said he was happy to be the one to welcome Blade to the MCU.

“It’s really great. [Chloe] He texted me about it a couple of weeks ago and it blew me away. I didn’t know that would be the case, so it’s very exciting for me.”.

In addition to Blade and Dane Whitman (aka Black Knight), this film also brought starfox’s debut in the MCU, and Harry Style will be in charge of interpreting it in future productions.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0 – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

On July 20, 2019 Marvel Studios officially announced that Blade will be one of their next productions, with Mahershala Ali in the title role.

Eternals has a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Under the direction of the brand new Oscar winner, Chloe Zhao, Eternals is now available in theaters in Mexico and the world.

It may interest you: Eternals – Review and criticism WITHOUT spoilers

Source: Fandom

Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr guide the return of the Eternals to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

In 2006 Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. courageously took up the concepts created by Jack Kirby and, in the process, told a fresh and fun story full of mystery, suspense and majestic power. All in order to help establish the creation of Kirby as a vital part of the Marvel Universe once and for all.

In the context of Marvel’s Civil War, the Eternals awaken one by one from a strange trance to face the fact that they are not the ordinary people they thought they were. However, they will also discover that there is little time to mourn, as they will be thrown into a life and death struggle that spans time and space!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Marvel Deluxe – Eternals. A must-read collector’s volume to complement your cinematic experience.

It is also being read

Natalie Portman will be the new Thor in the next superhero movie: Love and Thunder

With The Eternals, Salma Hayek is the first Mexican in the MCU

Angelina Jolie regains some of her old confidence thanks to Marvel

Captain Marvel: The Greatest Example of Female Empowerment

Kris Jenner and Captain Marvel star in the crossover everyone’s talking about!