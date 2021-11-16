The opening weekend of Eternals shows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ‘done its job’ by establishing itself as a brand around the world.

After much of the criticism was primed with EternalsLast weekend, it was time for fans to step up and judge the new Marvel movie for themselves.

However, the fact that various media have skinned the film from Chloé zhao (Nomadland) in their respective reviews cast the shadow of the doubt as to whether it would affect the film’s box office.

After the first three days showing in more than 75 markets, Eternals has overcome, financially at least, the critical setback.



The film has raised 161.7 million around the world, which will probably be more in a few hours, when the data is updated again.

71 million come exclusively from the US market, while 90.7 million dollars are the result of the sum of the different international markets where Eternals has debuted.

It should be noted that, as in the case of other films, countries such as China have not yet released the film (in fact there are serious doubts that there will be a release of Eternals soon there).

The film was also banned in some Middle Eastern countries, where it was going to be released this week. Disney’s refusal to give in to the censors’ demands caused the film to fall off the billboard.

Taking into account the markets where it has not debuted, the pandemic and the review that critics gave it, in Marvel studios they can be quite satisfied with the figures harvested by Eternals.

The next stop of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Hawk Eye, the Disney Plus series that will arrive on November 24 to the House of the Mouse platform.

Then, on December 17, it will be the turn of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch turning the MCU upside down.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.