The imminent arrival of the weekend of November 5 to 7 leads us to review 11 essential movies for these days. There is space both for theatrical releases and for news on platforms, without forgetting physical format launches or titles that can be seen on a Spanish national television channel. Without further ado, I leave you with today’s recommendations.

In theaters

‘Eternals’

The new Marvel film has had a rather cold reception from the critics, but something that cannot be denied is that here it is trying to do something quite different from what is usual in the studio. The result will enchant some and frighten others. I am somewhere in between and I encourage you to discover where you are going.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Criminal Saints’

The prequel to ‘The Sopranos’ is, without a doubt, an event for lovers of the prestigious HBO series. Those who did not see it at the time can always take the opportunity to make a first approach to this mafia universe created by David Chase, although they take into account that the contribution of James Gandolfini to the series was essential.

Criticism in Espinof

In streaming

‘Beyond the two infinite minutes’

A great time travel film that starts from a minimal premise to get the most out of it, making the audience have a great time and knowing how to avoid going around the same thing. In addition, it lasts just over an hour, something that is appreciated. You have it on Movistar, Filmin and other platforms.

Criticism in Espinof

‘The harder will be the fall’

A western with personality despite the fact that it drinks from other places without complexes. In the end, it is still the story of another revenge, but narrated in a dynamic way, with a great cast and a staging work that is not limited to putting the story in images without contributing anything else. Perhaps it lacks a little more emotional impact, but it can be forgiven for the rest it brings.

Criticism in Espinof

In physical format

‘The suicide squad’

The overwhelming arrival of James Gunn to the DCEU did not have the expected success in theaters, but that does not mean that it is an unforgettable adventure full of anthological moments and with a very well chosen cast. For my part, I have no doubt that I will see her on several occasions and I am sure that I will have a great time with her now that she can already be bought physically.

Criticism in Espinof

in TV

‘The dead had a price’





My favorite installment of the dollar trilogy signed by Sergio leone with Clint eastwood in front of the cast. Everything in it fits, from the montage to the soundtrack, and is at the service of luxurious entertainment to shape a film that seems posed as a bigger (and better) version than ‘For a handful of dollars’.

Friday at 10:10 p.m. at 1

Criticism in Espinof

‘Dredd’





Second attempt to bring the famous comic book character to the big screen and it did not work at the box office as well as expected, hence we continue without a sequel. With a story reminiscent of that of ‘Murder Raid’ and led by a relentless Karl Urban, it is a film that goes straight to the point and does not cut short by showing violence.

Early morning from Friday to Saturday at 0:30 in Neox

Criticism in Espinof

‘Lego, the movie’





A very entertaining and most ingenious adventure that caused a sensation at the time of its premiere. It has a very hard-working script that overflows with imagination, and from there arises an entertainment accessible to all audiences but that does not renounce to play with the expectations of the public.

Saturday at 5:45 pm in Boing

Criticism in Espinof

‘Star Wars’





The mythical beginning of one of the most important sagas in the history of cinema, perhaps the most important. A great adventure that has not yet lost an iota of ingenuity and with a unique and unrepeatable charm. Then there would be sequels, prequels and copycats, but George Lucas achieved something very special here that is fully maintained today.

Sunday at 15:40 in Cuatro

Criticism in Espinof

‘Predator’





An indisputable classic of action and science fiction cinema of the 80s that knows how to take advantage of the charisma of Arnold Schwarzenegger to face a tremendous threat. In addition, the famous Austrian actor is very well accompanied and very well supported by someone with great talent behind the cameras like John McTiernan. Too bad there are no longer directors like him in Hollywood …

Sunday at 10pm in Paramount

Criticism in Espinof

‘The infinite trench’





There are not many films that have addressed the real case of the moles of the civil war, hence this new work by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José Mari Goenaga was especially relevant. Built around the marriage formed by the extraordinary Antonio de la Torre and Belén Cuesta, this is a suffocating story that never leaves aside its most emotional aspect.

Sunday at 22:05 at 1

Criticism in Espinof