Streaming Guider media has leaked the Eternals release date on the Disney + streaming platform, will be the next January 12, 2022 when subscribers can see at no additional cost the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hit theaters on November 5 with mixed reviews from the press and half conquering viewers. The controversy has not been exempt either around Eternals, in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar the film has come to be censored for having a homosexual superhero …

Eternals features a host of superheroes

Eternals takes place after Avengers: Endgame, but it will also travel to the past to make known this race of immortal superheroes created thousands of years ago by the Celestials, a group of space gods, who want to protect the Earth from the Deviants, their arch enemies.

Eternals has a luxurious cast starting with Richard Madden like the almighty Ikaris, Gemma chan like Sersi, lover of humanity, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, the cosmic power, Lauren Ridloff like the super fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry like the inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek like the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia mchugh like the eternally young Sprite, Don lee like mighty Gilgamesh, Barry keoghan like distant and lonely Druig and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. For its part, Kit harington He will play Dane Whitman. The film also features a surprising character played by a well-known actor and singer …

<br>

Know more: Hawkeye: Synopsis, number of episodes and all the details of the new Marvel series for Disney +



Disney + has a monthly or annual subscription, being more recommendable the one of one year for € 89.90, as this saves up to two months of subscription compared to the monthly option. Among the characteristics of the platform, it stands out to be able to create up to 7 different profiles and play on 4 devices at the same time with high image quality, unlimited downloads, parental control, and Group Watch, which allows you to view the contents simultaneously with private chat for discuss the contents with friends.