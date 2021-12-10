It was a matter of time before Disney and Marvel revealed the release date of Eternals in Disney plus. Thus, the film directed by Chloé Zhao will be available from January 12, 2022 in said service. It is important to note that users do not need to pay an additional fee to enjoy it. That is, you only have to be an active subscriber.

The disney strategy has been very clear since Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings: offer the feature film in theaters and, a few months later, make the leap to Disney Plus. It should be noted that this proposal has been possible because the health outlook has improved compared to the previous year. Mind you, there is no denying that the Omicron variant is causing serious problems in some countries.

Developing…